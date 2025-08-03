Twitter
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj's boundary error hands six to Harry Brook, Prasidh Krishna left red-faced - Watch

Siraj was visibly upset upon realizing his mistake, burying his face in his hands, while Prasidh Krishna's initial celebration quickly shifted to disappointment.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 07:24 PM IST

A significant turn of events transpired on Day 4 of the fifth and final Test between India and England at The Oval, as Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj let slip a vital catch of Harry Brook, inadvertently turning a potential wicket into six essential runs. This fielding error has greatly influenced the momentum of this closely contested match.

The incident took place early on Sunday as England chased a daunting target of 374. Harry Brook, who was batting on 19 at the time, pulled a short delivery from Prasidh Krishna towards the long leg boundary. Siraj, positioned ideally, seemed to secure a clean catch, prompting immediate celebrations from the Indian team and bowler Krishna. However, the elation was short-lived as replays clearly indicated that Siraj's back foot had touched the boundary rope while he held the ball, converting what should have been a dismissal into six runs for England and a vital reprieve for Brook.

Siraj was visibly upset upon realizing his mistake, burying his face in his hands, while Prasidh Krishna's initial celebration quickly shifted to disappointment. The dropped catch proved costly as Brook, seizing this stroke of fortune, went on to score a pivotal half-century, reaching 52 not out at lunch and slightly shifting the advantage towards England.

The blunder has sparked extensive discussion among cricket enthusiasts and analysts alike, with many questioning Siraj's boundary awareness in such a tense situation. Despite the error, a moment of sportsmanship was evident as Prasidh Krishna was seen comforting his teammate, highlighting the significance of team cohesion in a high-pressure match.

As England reached 239/3, needing 135 more runs to secure the Test and clinch a 3-1 series victory, Siraj's fielding mistake could become a crucial turning point. India must quickly regroup and find a way to disrupt the flourishing partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook if they hope to level the series.

