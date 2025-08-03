IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 at The Oval?

India concluded Day 3 on a high note, successfully bowling out England opener Zak Crawley and leaving the hosts at 50/1 at stumps. England now requires 324 more runs to clinch the series, while India needs to take 8 wickets to level the contest.

As the fifth and final Test between India and England approaches a pivotal fourth day at The Oval, attention is focused not only on the match but also on the weather. After India set a challenging target of 374 runs for England, the forecast has become a significant topic of discussion. The pressing question is whether rain will disrupt play in London today (August 3).

Will rain disrupt play in London?

According to AccuWeather, there is a 62 percent likelihood of rain this afternoon in London, accompanied by cloud cover and the chance of brief showers. The daytime temperature is anticipated to reach 24°C, dropping to 16°C at night.

The positive aspect is that thunderstorms are not expected, and only one hour of rain has been forecasted. As the day advances, the probability of rain decreases significantly to 7 percent. Therefore, the match is expected to feature plenty of action with minimal interruptions.

Earlier in the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s outstanding 118, along with Akash Deep’s entertaining 66 and Washington Sundar’s explosive 53, enabled India to post 396 in their second innings.

Ravindra Jadeja also added 53 runs, while Dhruv Jurel contributed 34 runs. Sundar formed a vital tenth-wicket partnership of 39 runs with Prasidh Krishna, which was instrumental in helping India achieve a substantial total.

England will now need to chase down the target to win this match. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett once again provided a solid start with another 50-run partnership. However, Mohammed Siraj made a timely breakthrough, dismissing Crawley just before stumps on Day 3.

India only needs to take 8 wickets to secure victory in this match, as England pacer Chris Woakes has been ruled out due to injury and is unlikely to bat, similar to his absence in the first innings.

