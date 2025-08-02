IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at The Oval?

India, resuming their second innings with a 52-run lead, will be looking to capitalize on the favorable conditions to build a substantial target for England.

Cricket fans at The Oval can breathe a collective sigh of relief as the weather forecast for Day 3 of the highly anticipated fifth Test between India and England promises clear skies and uninterrupted play. After two days marred by intermittent rain and overcast conditions, Saturday, August 2, 2025, is set to offer pleasant conditions, providing an ideal stage for the finely balanced contest.

The latest meteorological reports for London indicate a very low chance of rain throughout the day, with probabilities hovering between 0-10 percent. This comes as welcome news, particularly after significant delays and interruptions impacted play on Day 1 and, to a lesser extent, Day 2. The sun is expected to make frequent appearances, accompanied by some scattered cloud cover.

Temperatures are predicted to be comfortable, ranging from 18-22 degrees, with humidity levels around 50-79 percent. These conditions are ideal for both batting and bowling, suggesting that the pitch might flatten out somewhat, potentially aiding the batters more than it has in the initial two days.

India, resuming their second innings with a 52-run lead, will be looking to capitalize on the favorable conditions to build a substantial target for England. Yashasvi Jaiswal, unbeaten on a aggressive half-century, will be crucial in setting the tone. With a full day's play highly likely, Day 3 is poised to be the pivotal "moving day" of this Test, where one team could seize a decisive advantage in the race for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

