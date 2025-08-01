IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 2 at The Oval?

If the visiting team can endure the first session, scoring runs may become easier as the match unfolds. However, with overcast skies, the pitch is likely to continue favoring the bowlers, making the second day crucial for the match's outcome.

The opening day of the fifth Test match has proven to be quite thrilling, and the second day is expected to be a gripping contest where both the pitch and the weather will significantly influence the game. England won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that has paid off on a challenging surface.

The team led by Shubman Gill ended the first day at 204/6 and will aim to set a competitive target with contributions from the lower-order batsmen. Karun Nair and Washington Sundar are currently at the crease and will assist the team in surpassing 250 runs. Given the difficult conditions for batters since the start, the home team's fast bowlers will look to exploit these circumstances.

Weather Forecast - Rain threat in the morning, clearer afternoon

The weather forecast for London on Friday indicates that rain could disrupt the first session, according to Accuweather.com. There is a 25% chance of rain during this period, which may lead to another delayed start. However, conditions are expected to improve as the match progresses, with clearer skies anticipated in the afternoon.

Cloud cover is expected to be around 55-60%, accompanied by high humidity levels (75–88%), and wind gusts reaching 28 km/hr. These weather conditions will greatly benefit the fast bowlers, particularly in the first session when the ball is likely to swing the most. The temperature is projected to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

