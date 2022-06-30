IND vs ENG 5th Test live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England in Birmingham

Captain Jasprit Bumrah, and head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test

Team India face a stern test as they take on a resurgent England in the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Men in Blue currently lead the series 2-1 and will be eyeing a first Test series win on English soil since 2007.

While regular skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the fixture after contracting Covid-19 earlier last week, Jasprit Bumrah will become the first fast bowler since Kapil Dev to lead India in red-ball cricket.

On the other hand, the Three Lions look like a completely changed side ever since head coach Brandon McCullum took over the reins. England recently whitewashed New Zealand at home and will like to keep that winning run going.

This particular fixture was scheduled to be played last year, but had to be postponed after a covid scare in the Indian camp. Since the one-off Test is the first fixture of India's tour of England, both teams will like to pick a win and build steam ahead of the limited-overs series.

When and what time will India vs England 5th Test match start?

India vs England 5th Test match will be played from Friday, July 1-5 at 03:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs England 5th Test match take place?

India vs England 5th Test match will be held at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast India vs England 5th Test match in India?

India vs England 5th Test match will be aired on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 5th Test match in India?

India vs England 5th Test match live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (c)

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson