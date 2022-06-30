IND vs ENG 5th Test: Jasprit Bumrah to lead India, Rohit Sharma officially ruled out

Jasprit Bumrah to lead India in 5th Test vs England, Rohit Sharma ruled out

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is on the verge of writing his name in the history books ahead of India's rescheduled fifth Test match against England. The BCCI on Thursday took to Twitter to officially announced that Bumrah will captain India in the Edgbaston Test, which begins on July 1, Friday.

In the process, Bumrah will become the first fast bowler in 35 years to lead India in Test cricket.

The last speedster who had the honour of captaining team India in traditional cricket was Kapil Dev, who was removed from captaincy in 1987. Since then India has never had a speed merchant leading the team in the purest format.

Rohit underwent a rapid antigen test Test on Thursday morning and tested positive for COVID-19.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jasprit Bumrah as captain for the upcoming Test and Rishabh Pant as his deputy.

The fifth and final Test against India will take place from July 1 onwards in Edgbaston. The rescheduled match is a part of last year's five-match Test series that had to be delayed after the fourth Test due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. India lead the series 2-1.

India are on the brink of securing their first Test series victory in England since 2007. However, they face an England side riding high on momentum under the new leadership of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

They swept New Zealand - the reigning ICC World Test Championship winners - 3-0 at home. England have already announced their playing XI for the match.

England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

