CRICKET

IND vs ENG 5th Test Highlights: Mohammed Siraj's fifer, Praisdh Krishna's 4-wicket haul help India win Oval Test, beat England by 6 runs

IND vs ENG 5th Test Highlights: The Shubman Gill-led side levelled the series after clinching the Oval Test by 6 runs. For India, Mohammed Siraj took a fifer and Praisdh Krishna took four wickets in the second innings of the game.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 04:41 PM IST

India win the Oval Test by 6 runs

TRENDING NOW

India vs England 5th Test Highlights: The Oval Test can be termed as one of the most entertaining games of 2025. After the match was stopped on Day 4 due to bad light, it came down to the last day where England needed just 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand. But, it was a stellar performance from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna that stopped the home side from clinching the game. India won the 5th and last match of the series by 6 runs and levelled the 5-match series 2-2. 

Take a look at the detailed match report of the India vs England game from The Oval.

Toss

Ollie Pope led the England side in the match in the absence of Ben Stokes. Beginning with the Toss, Pope won it and elected to bowl first against India.

First Innings (India)

Batting first, the Indian top order failed to score big and managed to put just 224 runs on board in the first innings of the Oval Test. For India, only Karun Nair scored a half-century, which was the highest in the lineup. For England, Gus Atkinson took a fifer and leaked just 33 runs throughout the innings.

First Innings (England)

In reply, the English batters showcased a decent start to their innings, and Zak Crawley and Harry Brook were the only ones who scored a half-century. Apart from them, Ben Duckett scored 43, and the rest failed to play a 30+ knock. In the end, England were bowled out at 247 runs with just 23 runs of lead.

Second Innings (India)

Unlike the first innings, the Shubman Gill-led side was in a different mood in the second one. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed another century in the series, scoring 118 at a strike rate of nearly 72. Surprisingly, Akash Deep also smashed a half-century with a strike rate of over 100. Apart from them, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar scored 53 runs each, taking the total to 396.

Second Innings (England)

Chasing a 374-run target, Ben Duckett scored 54 off 83 balls in the beginning. Later, Joe Root and Harry Brook smashed centuries, bringing the home side to a comfortable position. Like the other four Tests, the Oval Test also came down to Day 5, where India needed four wickets to win, and on the other hand, England were just 35 runs away. For India, Mohammed Siraj took a fifer and Prasidh Krishna took four wickets. In the end, India won the game by 6 runs, levelling the 5-match series. 

