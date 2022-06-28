IND vs ENG 5th Test: England announce 15 man squad for the 5th rescheduled Test match against India

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow

The hosts have included wicketkeeper batter Sam Billings into the squad. While James Anderson who missed the third Test match against New Zealand also get selected for the team.

Hosts England will be entering the final Test after a series sweep over New Zealand. On the other hand, India played a draw against Leicestershire in a 4-day warm-up tour match. The Men in Blue already lead the Test series 2-1. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the final Test was rescheduled to July of this year.

One addition for the fifth Test against @BCCI as @sambillings joins the squad! — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 27, 2022

Harry Brook continues to be part of the squad as a backup option in the middle order but he is unlikely to be needed considering the excellent form of Jonny Bairstow.

Anderson is one wicket away from registering 650 wickets in Tests. He could have done that in Leeds if he was not rested for the third Test. He will most probably reunite with his long-time bowling partner Stuart Broad, who has already gone past the 550-wickets mark in the longest format of the game.

Earlier The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed that opener Mayank Agarwal has been added to the Test squad ahead of the rescheduled Edgbaston Test against England as a cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for Covid-19.

England Test squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Mayank Agarwal