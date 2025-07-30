Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, pitch report for India vs England match at The Oval

Will Trump roll back 25% tariff imposed on India? Is it tool to squeeze maximum concessions in BTA, push Russia out?

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Chhaava, becomes highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at...

Actress Nandini Kashyap arrested after student dies in hit-and-run case: Report

'Don't control me...': Jaya Bachchan scolds Priyanka Chaturvedi in Rajya Sabha, watch viral video

Meet man, Indian-origin executive, who once worked at Accenture, now set to lead Air New Zealand as...

Viral video: Giant python emerges from police jeep in Madhya Pradesh, WATCH

England's hypocrisy exposed? Oval curator, Brendon McCullum defy '2.5m rule' day after heated Gautam Gambhir spat

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams result expected on...; here's how you can download it

BIG move by EaseMyTrip as it opts out of Ind vs Pak WCL match; says, 'Terror and cricket can't...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND Vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, pitch report for India vs England match at The Oval

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, pitch

Will Trump roll back 25% tariff imposed on India? Is it tool to squeeze maximum concessions in BTA, push Russia out?

Will Trump roll back 25% tariff imposed on India? Is it tool to squeeze ...

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Chhaava, becomes highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at...

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer romantic drama beats Chhaava

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra

Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, pitch report for India vs England match at The Oval

IND vs ENG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 5th Test between India and England at The Oval.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 08:29 PM IST

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, pitch report for India vs England match at The Oval
Courtesy: X/BCCI

TRENDING NOW

India is prepared to face England in the concluding Test of the five-match series at the renowned Oval Cricket Ground in Manchester starting July 31. This match is crucial for India as they are currently behind with a score of 1-2. Consequently, if India either draws or loses this final match, they will forfeit the series. The Indian team will be missing key players in their lineup for this important Test. Nevertheless, England has also implemented significant changes to their squad, including their captain Ben Stokes.

India will be without Rishabh Pant, who sustained a toe fracture during the fourth Test of the series. Dhruv Jurel is expected to step in as the wicketkeeper. Additionally, Jasprit Bumrah may not participate in this match, as he had previously announced that he would only play three out of the five Tests due to concerns about his workload. England has also made four alterations to their playing XI, including the absence of captain Ben Stokes, who is sidelined due to an injury.

Pitch report

Historically, The Oval offers a balanced surface. Expect seam movement with the new ball on Days 1 and 2, favouring pacers. However, as the match progresses, the pitch tends to flatten out, becoming more batter-friendly on Days 2 and 3. From Day 4 onwards, cracks will widen, and spin is expected to play a significant role. Cloudy conditions early on could aid swing, making early wickets a possibility.

IND vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jamie Smith (wk) 

Batters: Joe Root, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal 

All-Rounders: Jacob Bethell, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar 

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Tongue

IND vs ENG 5th Test My Dream11 Team

Jamie Smith, Joe Root (vc), Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ben Duckett, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Zak Crawley, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Playing XIs

India (Probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tonge

Also read| England's hypocrisy exposed? Oval curator, Brendon McCullum defy '2.5m rule' day after heated Gautam Gambhir spat

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Saiyaara box office collection day 11: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film sees lowest collections on second Monday, earns...
Saiyaara box office day 11: Ahaan, Aneet film sees lowest collections
Mukesh Ambani launches JioPC AI cloud computer at Rs...; check plans, benefits, more
Mukesh Ambani launches JioPC AI cloud computer at Rs...; check plans, benefits,
Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm today
Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm today
Big SHOCK for KKR fans, Shah Rukh Khan's team parts ways with IPL-winning head coach due to..., his name is...
Big SHOCK for KKR fans, Shah Rukh Khan's team parts ways with IPL-winning...
'Bits and pieces cricketers can't win...': Former Indian star questions Shardul Thakur's selection in Manchester Test
Former Indian star questions Shardul Thakur's selection in Manchester Test
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS
Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shra
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE