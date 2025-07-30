IND Vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, pitch report for India vs England match at The Oval

IND vs ENG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 5th Test between India and England at The Oval.

India is prepared to face England in the concluding Test of the five-match series at the renowned Oval Cricket Ground in Manchester starting July 31. This match is crucial for India as they are currently behind with a score of 1-2. Consequently, if India either draws or loses this final match, they will forfeit the series. The Indian team will be missing key players in their lineup for this important Test. Nevertheless, England has also implemented significant changes to their squad, including their captain Ben Stokes.

India will be without Rishabh Pant, who sustained a toe fracture during the fourth Test of the series. Dhruv Jurel is expected to step in as the wicketkeeper. Additionally, Jasprit Bumrah may not participate in this match, as he had previously announced that he would only play three out of the five Tests due to concerns about his workload. England has also made four alterations to their playing XI, including the absence of captain Ben Stokes, who is sidelined due to an injury.

Pitch report

Historically, The Oval offers a balanced surface. Expect seam movement with the new ball on Days 1 and 2, favouring pacers. However, as the match progresses, the pitch tends to flatten out, becoming more batter-friendly on Days 2 and 3. From Day 4 onwards, cracks will widen, and spin is expected to play a significant role. Cloudy conditions early on could aid swing, making early wickets a possibility.

IND vs ENG 5th Test Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jamie Smith (wk)

Batters: Joe Root, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-Rounders: Jacob Bethell, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Tongue

IND vs ENG 5th Test My Dream11 Team

Jamie Smith, Joe Root (vc), Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ben Duckett, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Zak Crawley, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Playing XIs

India (Probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tonge

