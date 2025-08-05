Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'This is not pension money': Malayalam star Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha look fierce in never-seen-before avatar in first look poster, teaser drops on...

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 70% drop but still beats Dhadak 2, collects Rs...

DNA TV Show: India hits back after Donald Trump's fresh tariff threat

Meet Nandini Agrawal who became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped CA final exam at just 19, she is from...

Dhadak 2 box office collection day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri film continues to struggle despite good reviews, earns just...

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Did England lose one run due to on-field umpire's LBW decision at Oval? Here's the truth

India responds after Donald Trump threatens higher tariffs: 'Unjustified and...'

Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...

Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for his controversial remarks on SC/ST filmmakers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'This is not pension money': Malayalam star Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress

Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha look fierce in never-seen-before avatar in first look poster, teaser drops on...

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha look fierce in first look poster

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 70% drop but still beats Dhadak 2, collects Rs...

Son of Sardaar 2 box office day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 70% drop

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Did England lose one run due to on-field umpire's LBW decision at Oval? Here's the truth

Several English cricket fans are slamming the ICC Playing Conditions rules due to which they feel the outcome of the match could have been different in the 5th and final Test match against India. Know the whole story below.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 12:03 AM IST

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Did England lose one run due to on-field umpire's LBW decision at Oval? Here's the truth
India defeated England at the Oval by 6 runs

TRENDING NOW

India clinched the 5th and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy against England by 6 runs. But did you know this margin could be less by one run if the on-field umpire Ahsan Raza had not declared out to Prasidh Krishna's delivery to Josh Tongue? Yes, you read it right! It was an LBW decision in the 81st over by the umpire, due to which the margin could have been less by one run.

 

How England lost one run due to bad umpiring?

 

The intensity of the high-voltage game between India and England at the Oval was so high that even the umpires seemed to be under pressure. When Prasidh Krishna bowled to Josh Tongue and the ball hit his pad, all Indian players appealed to the umpire, Ahsan Raza, following which he raised his finger, and the English batter went straight up to the third umpire for DRS.

 

In the replay, the ball impacted the ball in line with the wickets, but it was going to miss the stumps as per the DRS. The on-field umpire then reversed his decision, and the game continued. However, Tongue managed to save his wicket, but as per ICC rules, the run taken when a decision is appealed to the third umpire, the ball becomes dead and no runs are added to the total.

 

 

Following a Player Review request, an original decision of Out is changed to Not out, then the ball is still deemed to have become dead when the original decision was made. The batting side, while benefiting from the reversal of the dismissal, shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally made a Not out decision,'' a clause in the ICC Playing Conditions said.

 

Not only this, Clause 3.7 of Appendix D of the ICC playing conditions further states, “If an original decision of Not out is changed to Out, the ball shall retrospectively be deemed to have become dead from the moment of the dismissal event. All subsequent events, including any runs scored, shall be ignored.

 

However, India managed to dismiss both Tongue and Gus Atkinson and emerged victorious in the Oval Test.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Last Sawan Somwar 2025: Know the date, Jalabhishek muhurat, puja vidhi and more
Last Sawan Somwar 2025: Know the date, Jalabhishek muhurat, puja vidhi and more
Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats War, Sultan to become third fastest YRF film to earn Rs 300 crore in India after...
Saiyaara: Ahaan, Aneet film earns Rs 300 crore in India; beats War, Sultan
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram status and quotes to share with friends
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram status quotes
Centre reviewing list of US goods exempted from tariffs? MEA issues statement
Centre reviewing list of US goods exempted from tariffs? MEA says...
Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping floodwaters at doorstep, now goes for a dive, netizens say, ‘Tension free...’
Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping river at doorstep, now goes f
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE