IND vs ENG 5th Test: Did England lose one run due to on-field umpire's LBW decision at Oval? Here's the truth

Several English cricket fans are slamming the ICC Playing Conditions rules due to which they feel the outcome of the match could have been different in the 5th and final Test match against India. Know the whole story below.

India clinched the 5th and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy against England by 6 runs. But did you know this margin could be less by one run if the on-field umpire Ahsan Raza had not declared out to Prasidh Krishna's delivery to Josh Tongue? Yes, you read it right! It was an LBW decision in the 81st over by the umpire, due to which the margin could have been less by one run.

How England lost one run due to bad umpiring?

The intensity of the high-voltage game between India and England at the Oval was so high that even the umpires seemed to be under pressure. When Prasidh Krishna bowled to Josh Tongue and the ball hit his pad, all Indian players appealed to the umpire, Ahsan Raza, following which he raised his finger, and the English batter went straight up to the third umpire for DRS.

In the replay, the ball impacted the ball in line with the wickets, but it was going to miss the stumps as per the DRS. The on-field umpire then reversed his decision, and the game continued. However, Tongue managed to save his wicket, but as per ICC rules, the run taken when a decision is appealed to the third umpire, the ball becomes dead and no runs are added to the total.

Following a Player Review request, an original decision of Out is changed to Not out, then the ball is still deemed to have become dead when the original decision was made. The batting side, while benefiting from the reversal of the dismissal, shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally made a Not out decision,'' a clause in the ICC Playing Conditions said.

Not only this, Clause 3.7 of Appendix D of the ICC playing conditions further states, “If an original decision of Not out is changed to Out, the ball shall retrospectively be deemed to have become dead from the moment of the dismissal event. All subsequent events, including any runs scored, shall be ignored.

However, India managed to dismiss both Tongue and Gus Atkinson and emerged victorious in the Oval Test.