IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain rescues India from Mohammed Siraj’s gaffe, Harry Brook’s assault in edge-of-seat Test finale

Day 4 of the India vs England 5th Test at The Oval was an exhilarating event, paving the way for a dramatic conclusion in the esteemed Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. England was pursuing a challenging target of 374 runs, and by the end of the day, they had reached 339/6, just 35 runs away from a historic win with four wickets still in hand.

The day was highlighted by the exceptional partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root. Brook delivered an aggressive performance, scoring 111 runs off 98 balls, displaying strokes with impressive flair and resolve. His innings featured numerous boundaries and sixes, injecting energy into England's pursuit. Joe Root, ever the steady presence, anchored the innings with a composed unbeaten century, concluding Day 4 at 104*. The pair formed a significant 195-run partnership that significantly shifted the momentum in England’s favor.

Despite early successes for India, with Mohammed Siraj dismissing Zak Crawley with a perfect yorker, the Indian bowlers faced challenges against the spirited Brook-Root partnership. The day also included some costly errors for India, particularly Siraj’s misjudged catch of a Brook top-edge that resulted in six runs instead of a wicket, offering England a crucial lifeline at a critical moment. These fielding mistakes added additional pressure on the Indian team.

In the final session, Prasidh Krishna revitalized India by taking key wickets, including that of centurion Joe Root and young Jacob Bethell, reminding spectators that the contest was still very much alive. However, with England needing just 35 runs and four wickets remaining, rain and poor light intervened, leading to an early conclusion of play and extending the tense finish into Day 5.

The match is poised perfectly for a gripping finale, with both teams having clear paths to victory. England looks to complete a record chase at The Oval, while India aims to bowl out the hosts and level the series 2-2. The high-octane drama, from brilliant centuries to fielding missteps and weather interruptions, underscored why this series is celebrated as one of the most riveting chapters in modern Test cricket.

Fans eagerly await the final day, which promises a captivating conclusion to a fiercely contested series that has reignited passion and excitement in the longest format of the game.

