Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain rescues India from Mohammed Siraj’s gaffe, Harry Brook’s assault in edge-of-seat Test finale

Saiyaara: Mohit Suri reveals THIS cricketer inspired Ahaan Panday's character, director met him at pub, he told him..., his name is...

'Needed a series like this': Former England captain Nasser Hussain credits Anderson-Tendulkar trophy for reviving Test cricket

Air India sees another incident as Singapore-Chennai flight cancelled due to...

BIG tension for India as Pakistan, Iran major trade goal nearly 2 years after cross-border conflict?

OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia finally BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Virat Kohli: 'I met him...'

Centre reviewing list of US goods exempted from tariffs? MEA issues statement

This 450-year-old tree brought to India by Arab traders, can fit 40 people inside, It’s in...

'I gave up non-veg': Gauahar Khan lost 10 kilos in 10 days after Pregnancy, shares her diet

Indian Army's BIG statement after officer caught assaulting SpiceJet staffer on camera, says, 'Committed to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rain ruining your hair? Try these 5 easy DIY masks for soft, frizz-free hair

Rain ruining your hair? Try these 5 easy DIY masks for soft, frizz-free hair

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain rescues India from Mohammed Siraj’s gaffe, Harry Brook’s assault in edge-of-seat Test finale

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain rescues India from Mohammed Siraj’s

Saiyaara: Mohit Suri reveals THIS cricketer inspired Ahaan Panday's character, director met him at pub, he told him..., his name is...

Saiyaara: Mohit Suri reveals THIS cricketer inspired Ahaan Panday's character

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain rescues India from Mohammed Siraj’s gaffe, Harry Brook’s assault in edge-of-seat Test finale

In the final session, Prasidh Krishna revitalized India by taking key wickets, including that of centurion Joe Root and young Jacob Bethell, reminding spectators that the contest was still very much alive.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 11:01 PM IST

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 Highlights: Rain rescues India from Mohammed Siraj’s gaffe, Harry Brook’s assault in edge-of-seat Test finale

TRENDING NOW

Day 4 of the India vs England 5th Test at The Oval was an exhilarating event, paving the way for a dramatic conclusion in the esteemed Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. England was pursuing a challenging target of 374 runs, and by the end of the day, they had reached 339/6, just 35 runs away from a historic win with four wickets still in hand.

The day was highlighted by the exceptional partnership between Harry Brook and Joe Root. Brook delivered an aggressive performance, scoring 111 runs off 98 balls, displaying strokes with impressive flair and resolve. His innings featured numerous boundaries and sixes, injecting energy into England's pursuit. Joe Root, ever the steady presence, anchored the innings with a composed unbeaten century, concluding Day 4 at 104*. The pair formed a significant 195-run partnership that significantly shifted the momentum in England’s favor.

Despite early successes for India, with Mohammed Siraj dismissing Zak Crawley with a perfect yorker, the Indian bowlers faced challenges against the spirited Brook-Root partnership. The day also included some costly errors for India, particularly Siraj’s misjudged catch of a Brook top-edge that resulted in six runs instead of a wicket, offering England a crucial lifeline at a critical moment. These fielding mistakes added additional pressure on the Indian team.

In the final session, Prasidh Krishna revitalized India by taking key wickets, including that of centurion Joe Root and young Jacob Bethell, reminding spectators that the contest was still very much alive. However, with England needing just 35 runs and four wickets remaining, rain and poor light intervened, leading to an early conclusion of play and extending the tense finish into Day 5.

The match is poised perfectly for a gripping finale, with both teams having clear paths to victory. England looks to complete a record chase at The Oval, while India aims to bowl out the hosts and level the series 2-2. The high-octane drama, from brilliant centuries to fielding missteps and weather interruptions, underscored why this series is celebrated as one of the most riveting chapters in modern Test cricket.

Fans eagerly await the final day, which promises a captivating conclusion to a fiercely contested series that has reignited passion and excitement in the longest format of the game.

Also read| 'Needed a series like this': Former England captain Nasser Hussain credits Anderson-Tendulkar trophy for reviving Test cricket

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare
Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare
US President Donald Trump supports India's possible move to halt Russian oil imports, calls it 'a good step'
US President Donald Trump supports India's possible move to halt Russian oil imp
PCB bans use of 'Pakistan' in private leagues after India Champions walk out from WCL semi-final
PCB bans use of 'Pakistan' in private leagues after India Champions walk out
After Rajesh Khanna's death, 64 unopened suitcases were found in his home, they were full of..., superstar's last wish remained unfulfilled, wanted to...
After Rajesh Khanna's death, 64 unopened suitcases were found in home, they...
Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes the internet by storm
Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape
Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist
Keerthy Suresh to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE