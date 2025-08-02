Twitter
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar shine as India set England mammoth target in Oval thriller

Akash Deep scored 66, his first Test half-century, while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar each scored 53, helping India build a big lead. Sundar hit four sixes and four fours to score runs quickly near the end.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 11:44 PM IST

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar shine as India set England mammoth target in Oval thriller
Day 3 of the last Test between India and England at The Oval was exciting. India now has a good chance of winning, as they have given England a tough score of 374 to chase to tie the series. India batted for a long time and then got an important wicket just before the end of the day. India started their second innings at 75 for 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal, a young opening batter, played another great innings, scoring 118 off 164 balls with 14 fours and two sixes. Akash Deep scored 66, his first Test half-century, while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar each scored 53, helping India build a big lead. Sundar hit four sixes and four fours to score runs quickly near the end.

England's bowlers kept trying on a pitch that was getting easier to bat on. Josh Tongue took five wickets (5/125), his second time doing so in Test matches. Gus Atkinson took three important wickets, including India's captain, Shubman Gill. But England's bowling wasn't always accurate, and they missed some chances in the field, which let India increase their lead to over 350 runs.

India was out for 396 in their second innings, so England needs 374 to win. If they get there, it will be the highest score ever chased at The Oval in over 100 years. England's openers, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, started fast and scored 50 runs together. But just as the day was ending, Mohammed Siraj bowled a great ball that hit Zak Crawley's wicket, which surprised England.

England is now at 50 for 1 and still needs 324 runs with nine wickets left. Day 4 should be thrilling. India will try to get early wickets, while England will hope their other batters can chase down the runs.\

