IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Highlights: England strike early, but Karun Nair's resilient fifty steadies India on rain-hit day

India vs England 5th Test Day 1: India, trailing 2-1 in the series, lost the toss for the fifth time and were put in to bat on a green surface under overcast conditions.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 12:10 AM IST

Day 1 of the 5th Test between India and England at The Oval saw a testing day of cricket, marked by early English breakthroughs, a resilient Indian fightback, a crucial personal milestone, and several weather interruptions. India, trailing 2-1 in the series, lost the toss for the fifth time and were put in to bat on a green surface under overcast conditions.

England's bowlers made immediate inroads, with Gus Atkinson drawing first blood by trapping Yashasvi Jaiswal LBW for just 2 runs. Soon after, KL Rahul departed for 14, dragging an inside edge onto his stumps off Chris Woakes. This left India in a precarious position early in their innings.

The young duo of Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill then began a cautious rebuilding effort. Sudharsan, making his debut, displayed composure and impressed former England captain Nasser Hussain with his solid technique. However, the partnership was broken when Gill fell to a run-out for 21, a "self-inflicted" dismissal that added to India's woes.

Josh Tongue then swung the momentum further in England's favour with two sharp wickets. He first dismissed the gritty Sai Sudharsan, who had settled in for 38 runs, with a sensational delivery that squared him up and took an outside edge. Shortly after, Tongue removed Ravindra Jadeja for 9, catching him in an uncomfortable position with a delivery that kicked off the surface. Dhruv Jurel also fell after a careless shot, leaving India in deep trouble.

However, the day witnessed a significant moment of resilience as Karun Nair, playing his first Test match after a prolonged absence of 3147 days, slammed a valuable half-century. His gritty fifty, reached by clipping Jacob Bethell towards deep backward square leg, was a crucial contribution in the context of the game and perhaps a turning point in his own Test career. Nair and Washington Sundar then forged a vital partnership, navigating tough batting conditions and frustrating the English bowlers.

The day was frequently interrupted by rain, leading to early lunch and various delays, affecting the flow of play. Despite the challenging circumstances and early wickets, Karun Nair's inspiring comeback fifty ensured India had something to fight for, ending Day 1 at 204/6.

Also read| Karun Nair's epic comeback fifty anchors India on dritty Day 1 at The Oval

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
