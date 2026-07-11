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IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Will Sanju Samson replace Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Playing XI?

Team India's new T20I captain Shreyas Iyer will look to end his losing streak as skipper when the Men in Blue take on the hosts, England, in the fifth and final T20I match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 03:09 PM IST

IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Will Sanju Samson replace Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Playing XI?
Sooryavanshi replaced Samson in the Playing XI in recent matches of the T20I series vs England. (AI-Generated)
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Shreyas Iyer, the new T20 captain of Team India, will be looking to end the losing streak and wrap up the 5-match T20I series with England on a positive note. India's biggest concern throughout the Ireland series and the ongoing series against England has been the struggling batting department. During the Ireland series, when India's young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remained benched, it led many fans to believe India's fortunes could change once he was included in the Playing XI. However, when the 15-year-old made his international debut in the second match against England in the series, the results have been the same as India had already lost the 5-match series and are trailing by 3-0.

 

The fifth and final match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, July 11, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Ahead of the game, fans are wondering about Team India's combination, particularly for the top order as well as the bowling, since Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy have been ruled out of the game due to hamstring injuries.

 

Will Sanju Samson replace Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 5th T20I vs England?

 

With India already trailing 3-0 in the 5-match series, the team management could consider making some changes for the final match against the hosts. The top name that is doing the rounds currently is that of wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson, who could replace Sooryavanshi, who failed to make a significant impact in his debut international series.

 

However, Samson was also replaced by Sooryavanshi due to his performance against Ireland (2 matches) and England (one match).

 

Team India's Predicted Playing XI for 5th T20I vs England

 

Abhishek Sharma

Sanju Samson/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ishan Kishan (WK)

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Tilak Varma (VC)

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Arshdeep Singh

Prince Yadav

Prasidh Krishna

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