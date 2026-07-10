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IND vs ENG, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match live on TV and online?

India take on England in the fifth and final T20I looking to end the series on a positive note. Here's everything you need to know about the match, including live streaming details, TV broadcast, match timing, venue and where to watch the action live online.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 09:59 PM IST

IND vs ENG, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match live on TV and online?
IND vs ENG, 5th T20I Live Streaming (Courtesy: X/BCCI)
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England and India wrap up their five-match T20I series on Saturday, July 11, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. England has already put this series to bed, leading 3-0 after three commanding wins. One match was washed out, but with the trophy secured, England will want to finish things off in style.

Throughout the series, England’s looked sharper in every department. Harry Brook set the tone with the bat, and Phil Salt found his touch again, hammering an unbeaten half-century in Bristol. With Jofra Archer bringing the heat and Adil Rashid tying India up in knots, their bowlers have kept constant pressure on the visitors.

India, frankly, hasn’t found its rhythm. Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 80 in the fourth T20I was a rare bright spot, while the rest of their batting lineup struggled. They’ll hope to grab a consolation win in this last match and carry some energy into the ODI series coming up.

On the team news front, Harry Brook stayed red-hot with that 79 not out in the last game, and Phil Salt’s unbeaten 58 helped England chase with ease. Archer and Rashid keep impressing, but with the series wrapped up, don’t be surprised if England give a few squad players a run.

For India, Iyer’s been the lone consistent batter. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan need to step up at the top, and the bowlers simply have to find more discipline if they want to stop the slide.

Pitch report

The Rose Bowl usually serves up a fair contest. There’s some help for quicks early on, but any batter who gets set can rack up runs. The average first-innings total sits around 179, but we’ve seen higher scores lately. The pitch gets better for batting as the game goes on, and teams chasing have done well here— expect both captains to bowl first if the forecast holds.

Weather report

Both Google Weather and AccuWeather point to dry skies, stable temps between 30 and 32°C, and a bit of a breeze. Humidity hovers at 50%, and there’s no rain on the radar. Fans should get a proper 20-over contest with no interruptions.

Looking at the head-to-head, these sides have played 34 T20Is. India holds a slight edge with 18 wins to England’s 15, plus one no result. That said, England’s dominated this series—wins by nine wickets at Bristol, 125 runs at Nottingham, and four wickets in Manchester have sealed the deal after the first match got abandoned. India’s last victory over England in this format was back in March 2026, where they edged out a seven-run win.

Predicted playing XIs

England: Phil Salt (WK), Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Also read| England players barred from drinking alcohol during or after matches as ECB tightens code after Stokes-Atkinson nightclub row

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