The stage is set for an exciting showdown as India prepares to face off against England in the fifth T20I match today at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India secured the five-match T20I series against England with a decisive 15-run win in the fourth T20I, taking an unassailable 3-1 lead. The match took place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, where India batted first and scored 181 runs for 9 wickets. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube each made significant contributions with 53 runs, setting a solid base for the innings.

In reply, England managed only 166 runs before being bowled out in 19.4 overs. Ben Duckett was the top scorer with 39 runs, but England found it tough against India's strong bowling lineup. Harshit Rana, who stepped in for Shivam Dube as a concussion substitute, played a key role by taking three important wickets for 33 runs.

Looking ahead to the fifth and final T20I, scheduled for February 2, 2025, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India will aim to further establish their dominance and finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline. On the other hand, England will be keen to regain some pride by winning the last match.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is anticipated to be a paradise for batsmen. The ball is expected to come onto the bat nicely, providing an advantage to the batsmen. However, the fast bowlers may find some assistance early on with the new ball. The pace and bounce of this pitch are likely to encourage aggressive play from stroke-players.

The average scoring rate of 9.34 in eight men's T20Is indicates the pitch's batting-friendly nature. While dew is not expected to be a significant factor at this time of year in Mumbai, the team winning the toss may opt to chase. This decision is based on the venue's track record and the belief that the pitch is unlikely to change much over time.

Live Streaming Details

The India vs England 5th T20I match is scheduled to take place on February 2 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match is set to kick off at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss occurring at 6:30 PM IST. For those unable to attend the match in person, the India vs England 5th T20I will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, fans can catch all the action through the live streaming available on Hotstar.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson(wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav©, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

England: Phil Salt(wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler©, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Also read| IND vs ENG: Will Mohammed Shami play 5th T20I vs England in Mumbai? India's bowling coach Morne Morkel drops major hint