Abhishek Sharma played a stunning innings, scoring 135 runs off 54 balls, which helped India reach 247/9 in their 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma's incredible century was a major factor in Team India's outstanding batting performance against England in the fifth and final Twenty20 International of the series. With an incredible 135 runs off just 54 balls, the left-handed opener stunned the English bowlers and broke Shubman Gill's previous record of 126 not out, creating a new Indian record for the highest individual score in Twenty20 Internationals.

Sanju Samson's stunning six off the first ball bowled by Jofra Archer gave India a thrilling start to the contest. However, Abhishek Sharma's brilliant performance was what really dominated the match.

In addition to his batting heroics, Abhishek also made a notable impact with the ball, taking two wickets in a single over, alongside Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube. Mohammed Shami emerged as the standout bowler of the day, securing three wickets in total.

Here’s a comprehensive list of records and achievements that India and Abhishek Sharma accomplished during an impressive exhibition of power-hitting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai:

Highest total in Powerplay

India's impressive performance during the final T20I saw them reach a record-breaking score of 95/1 after six overs, surpassing their previous best of 82/2 against Scotland in 2021.

Of particular note was Abhishek Sharma's outstanding contribution, as he scored 58 runs off just 21 deliveries. The left-handed batsman achieved his half-century in a remarkable 17 balls, making him the second-fastest Indian player to reach this milestone. The only player to have achieved this feat faster is his mentor and idol, Yuvraj Singh, who reached fifty runs in just 12 balls against England in 2007.

Fastest T20I 50s for India (by balls)

12 Yuvraj Singh vs Eng Durban 2007

17 Abhishek Sharma vs Eng Wankhede 2025

18 KL Rahul vs Sco Dubai 2021

18 Suryakumar Yadav vs SA Guwahati 2022

Fastest T20I hundreds in T20Is by Full Member teams (by balls)

35 David Miller vs Ban Potchefstroom 2017

35 Rohit Sharma vs SL Indore 2017

37 Abhishek Sharma vs Eng Wankhede 2025

39 Johnson Charles vs SA Centurion 2023

40 Sanju Samson vs Ban Hyderabad 2024

Highest individual scores for India in T20Is

135 Abhishek Sharma vs Eng Wankhede 2025

126* Shubman Gill vs NZ Ahmedabad 2023

123* Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Aus Guwahati 2023

122* Virat Kohli vs Afg Dubai 2022

121* Rohit Sharma vs Afg Bengaluru 2024

Most sixes for India in a T20I

13 Abhishek Sharma vs Eng Wankhede 2025

10 Rohit Sharma vs SL Indore 2017

10 Sanju Samson vs SA Durban 2024

10 Tilak Varma vs SA Joburg 2024

Highest T20I totals for India

297/6 vs Ban Hyderabad 2024

283/1 vs SA Joburg 2024

260/5 vs SL Indore 2017

247/9 vs Eng Wankhede 2025

Biggest defeat by runs for a Full Member side in T20Is

168 Ind vs NZ Ahmedabad 2023

150 Ind vs Eng Wankhede 2025 *

143 Pak vs WI Karachi 2018

143 Ind vs Ire Dublin 2018

137 Eng vs WI Basseterre 2019

135 Ind vs SA Joburg 2024

