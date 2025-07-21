IND vs ENG 4th Test: Will Jasprit Bumrah break Ishant Sharma, Wasim Akram's all-time record at Old Trafford and become...

If Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah manages to showcase his stellar performance yet again in the 4th Test against England, he is set to break several all-time records, currently held by legends like Ishant Sharma and Wasim Akram.

India and England are set to lock horns at Old Trafford in Manchester for the 4th Test match in the 5-match series. India is already trailing in the series by 2-1 after losing the Lord's Test by a mere 22 runs. The upcoming match will be a must-win game for Team India, and the management will look to feature their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the Playing XI to make sure the best Indian side enters the iconic venue against England. Bumrah not only has the chance to ensure India level the series 1-1 after the Manchester Test but also has an opportunity to create some all-time records, surpassing legends like Ishant Sharma and Wasim Akram.

Will Bumrah break Ishant Sharma and Wasim Akram's all-time records?

In the upcoming game at Old Trafford, Jasprit Bumrah can become the Indian bowler with the most wickets in England if he manages to get three more wickets. So far, he has 49 wickets to his name with an average of 24.97, including four 4-wicket hauls. Ishant Sharma currently holds the record with 51 wickets in the 15 Tests he played in England with an average of 33.35, which includes two 5-wicket hauls. After Ishant and Jasprit, Kapil Dev and Mohammad Shami are on the list with 43 and 42 wickets, respectively.

Apart from this, the star Indian pacer has a chance to break Pakistan's veteran Wasim Akram's all-time record of most Test wickets in England by an Asian. Akram has 53 wickets to his name in the 14 Tests he played in England, and if Bumrah manages to get 5 more wickets, he will surpass the Pakistani legend.

Meanwhile, Team India is facing a real dilemma in selecting its Playing XI for the 4th Test as several players like Rishabh Pant, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh are suffering from injuries and some of them have also been ruled out of the series due to this.

For the unversed, Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer in the first innings of both Tests he played, in Headingley and Lord's.