IND vs ENG 4th Test: Shubman Gill breaks 35-year drought for India with century in Manchester, emulates Sachin Tendulkar

Indian captain Shubman Gill accomplished something special on Sunday, July 27, 2025, . He scored a century against England in the Manchester Test. This was an event that placed his name in cricket history books. His accomplishment ended a 35-year-long wait for an Indian batsman to score a century at the Old Trafford cricket ground. The last time this happened was when Sachin Tendulkar scored his first-ever Test hundred in August 1990.

Gill's century showed great skill and composure. It was critical to the game, especially since it came when the team needed it most. Since Tendulkar’s memorable score of 119 not out, Gill is the first Indian batter to make a Test century in Manchester which was also Tendulkar's first in international cricket.

The fact that there were 35 years between these two centuries shows the difficult batting circumstances Indian teams had at Old Trafford. Even though quite a few major Indian batsmen played at this ground, none until Gill had managed to turn their good starts into a century.

Before Shubman Gill's recent accomplishment, just a few Indian batsmen had managed to score a Test century at Old Trafford.

Syed Mushtaq Ali (1936)

Vijay Merchant (1936)

Rusi Modi (1946)

Polly Umrigar (1959)

Sunil Gavaskar (1974)

Mohammad Azharuddin (1990)

Sachin Tendulkar (1990)

Gill is now a part of this special group. His innings was not just a personal success; it was also a big moment for Indian cricket. It broke a long spell at a ground known for its history. People will remember this innings for years to come. It was an amazing display of skill, endurance, and determination. He played with great confidence and demonstrated he is one of the top cricket players in the world. His century offers hope for the future and should motivate other batters to perform well.

This ground is difficult to bat on, because it is more difficult to score more than 50 runs. But Gill scored 100, which proves his capability. He is one of the best cricket players in the world, and his contribution to Indian cricket is something special.

