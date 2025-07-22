IND vs ENG 4th Test: Rishabh Pant needs only 40 runs to shatter Rohit Sharma's Test record of...

India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant is one of the leading run scorers in the ongoing 5-match Test series against England. He is also just 40 runs away from shattering former skipper Rohit Sharma's Test record to become...

Rishabh Pant, Indian vice-captain and wicketkeeper batter, is on the verge of shattering a special Test record of former skipper Rohit Sharma. Earlier, there were reports that Pant might miss the pcoming Manchester Test due to his finger injury, but as per the latest developments, he has recovered from the injury and will play at Old Trafford. The 4th Test match between India and England is set to commence on Wednesday, July 23.

Will Rishabh Pant break Rohit Sharma's record?

After three matches in the ongoing Test series, Pant has 425 runs to his name, including two centuries and two half-centuries. He will be entering Old Trafford in Manchester with an opportunity to break Rohit Sharma's record, if he manages to score just 40 more runs. If he does so, he will become India's highest run scorer in the World Test Championship (WTC).

Currently, Rohit is India's leading run scorer in the WTC, who in 40 matches and with the help of 9 centuries and 8 fifties has amassed 2,716 runs. On the other hand, Pant has 2,677 runs to his name in 37 matches with an average of 43.17, which includes 6 centuries and 15 fifties.

Most runs by Indian players in WTC

Rohit Sharma - 2,716 runs in 40 matches (9 centuries, 8 half-centuries)

Rishabh Pant - 2,677 runs in 37 matches (6 centuries, 15 half-centuries)

Virat Kohli - 2,617 runs in 46 matches (5 centuries, 11 half-centuries)

Shubman Gill - 2,500 runs in 35 matches (8 centuries, 7 half-centuries)

Ravindra Jadeja - 2,212 runs in 42 matches (3 centuries, 16 half-centuries)

For the unversed, England is currently leading the 5-match Test series by 2-1. The Shubman Gill-led side will aim to level the series if they manage to win the Manchester Test, which they have never won in 89 years.