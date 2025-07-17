IND vs ENG 4th Test: No win in 89 years, dismissed twice in a day; Can Shubman Gill's men end India's Old Trafford jinx?

Team India is down 1-2 in the series and is also trying to overcome a long history of struggles at this ground, going back 89 years. Old Trafford has been tough for India in Test matches for almost a century.

The crucial 4th Test between India and England is coming up at Old Trafford in Manchester. Team India is down 1-2 in the series and is also trying to overcome a long history of struggles at this ground, going back 89 years. Old Trafford has been tough for India in Test matches for almost a century. In nine tries, India hasn't won there, losing four times and drawing five. This bad record, along with past failures, like getting bowled out twice in one day, makes it a big challenge for Shubman Gill's young team. They'll be under pressure to change this history and also keep the series competitive.

The Burden of the Past: 89 Years of Disappointment

India's poor record at Old Trafford began with their first Test there in 1936. That game, which had famous players, ended in a draw, something that happened four more times over the years. But the draws don't hide the fact that India has had a tough time there, losing badly four times. The worst loss was in 1952, when India was embarrassingly bowled out twice in one day, scoring only 58 and 82, and losing by an innings and 207 runs. This shows how difficult it has been for India to play in Manchester.

The pitch and the task ahead

Old Trafford usually has a mix of pace and spin, but recently it seems to favor seam movement more than spin, at least at the start. But as the game goes on, the pitch usually dries out, which helps the spinners. India's batters will need to adjust to this changing surface. They've had good moments but have also struggled at times during the series. England will be confident since they haven't lost a Test at this ground since September 2019, making it a good place for Ben Stokes' team.

Can Gill's team change things?

The current Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, has been strong at times, but also weak, especially when batting under pressure. The recent close loss by 22 runs at Lord's, where India couldn't reach a reasonable target, will still hurt. But this team has also broken records before, like winning their first Test at Edgbaston.

To end the 89-year-old bad luck at Old Trafford and stay alive in the series, India needs their top batters to score runs consistently, handle England's fast bowlers, like Jofra Archer, and take wickets. With their own history at Old Trafford and a formidable England team, Gill's team is in for a tough match. The cricket community will be observing to see if this generation can alter the course of Indian cricket history.

Also read| Has Jasprit Bumrah become India's unlucky charm in Tests? Viral stats ignites debate