IND vs ENG 4th Test: Joe Root's record-breaking 150 puts England in command on dominant Day 3, lead India by 186 runs at stumps

The record books were rewritten at Old Trafford on Friday, but for a beleaguered Indian side, it was a day they'd want to quickly forget. Joe Root, with a masterclass of grit and elegance, hammered a sensational 150, effectively batting India out of the fourth Test. At the end of a punishing Day 3, England stood tall at 544 for 7, carving out a massive first-innings lead of 186 runs.

It was a day that belonged to one man. Joe Root didn't just score a century; he climbed a cricketing Everest. With a flick off his pads, he surpassed the legendary Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history. Now, only Sachin Tendulkar sits above him. He was the anchor and the aggressor, frustrating an Indian attack that looked helpless on a flat surface. Every boundary seemed to drain more hope from the visitors, his knock of 150 off 248 balls a perfect exhibition of Test match batting.

He wasn't alone in the fight. Captain Ben Stokes battled through severe cramps to score a vital 77 not out, even retiring hurt before dramatically returning to the crease late in the day. His determination symbolized England's complete control over the proceedings.

It was a day of hardship and despair for India. A wall of English defiance met the bowlers' hard-run approach. Both Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah had injury scares, which made things worse. Fortunately, both pacers were able to return to action. A couple of late wickets, including the big one of Root stumped by Dhruv Jurel off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling, offered a tiny glimmer of hope. However, with England's lead swelling to 186, India faces a monumental task on Day 4 to save the match and the series.

