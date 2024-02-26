Twitter
IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Gill, Jurel, Ashwin shine as India beat England to secure series 3-1

India beat England by 5 wickets in 4th Test to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the 5-match Test series.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 02:14 PM IST

Rohit Sharma handed Ben Stokes his first series defeat as England’s Test captain as India killed the Bazball hype in Ranchi. The JSCA Stadium witnessed a spectacular performance as India triumphed by five wickets, securing an insurmountable 3-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

In a determined display, the hosts put an end to Stokes’ unblemished series streak as England's captain, a run that had lasted through six Test series before the India tour. With this win, India extended their formidable Test series winning streak at home to 17, having not lost a home Test series in the past 12 years. The absence of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and KL Rahul saw the emergence of young talents, who played a pivotal role in clinching the series in Ranchi.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the leading run-scorer in the series, continued his outstanding form in Ranchi, scoring 73 and 37 in the fourth Test. He equaled Kohli's record for the most runs in a Test series against England (655) and shattered Virender Sehwag's 16-year-old six-hitting record.

Dhruv Jurel, who narrowly missed a well-deserved debut fifty in Rajkot, played a crucial knock of 90 in India’s first innings, steering his team out of trouble and turning the tide of the game. He followed it up with an unbeaten 39 in the final innings, guiding India to victory. Debutant Akash Deep made a significant impact on Day 1, claiming three wickets and dealing an early blow to the visitors in Ranchi.

The seasoned campaigners, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, also played crucial roles. Ashwin became India's leading Test wicket-taker, surpassing the legendary Anil Kumble, securing a five-wicket haul in the second innings and finishing with six wickets in the match.

Ashwin achieved the milestone of claiming 350 Test wickets on Indian soil, becoming the only Indian to secure 100 Test wickets against two different opponents, accomplishing this feat against Australia and England. Meanwhile, Rohit surpassed the 4000-run mark in his Test career, becoming the 17th Indian to achieve this landmark. He scored his 17th Test fifty in India’s second innings and also surpassed 9000 runs in his first-class career.

Stokes won the toss and chose to bat first on a challenging Ranchi wicket. England posted 353 runs in their first innings, with a century from Joe Root. In reply, India scored 307 runs in their first innings, with Jaiswal and Jurel playing crucial roles.

Shoaib Bashir, the standout bowler for England, claimed his maiden five-wicket haul, although leaking 119 runs in 44 overs. India dominated on Day 3, bowling out England for just 145 runs, with Ashwin displaying a spin-bowling masterclass and claiming his 35th five-wicket haul in Tests.

In the final innings, Rohit's half-century set the stage, but quick wickets allowed England back into the game. However, Jurel and Shubman Gill's unbeaten 72-run stand settled the nerves for the hosts, securing a five-wicket win on Day 4.

With this victory, India sealed the five-match Test series with an unassailable 3-1 lead. The fifth and final match is scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on March 7.

