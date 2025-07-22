IND vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 Predictions: Best picks of captain, vice-captain, Old Trafford pitch report, and more

IND vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 Predictions: Take a look at our picks of fantasy Playing XI for the upcoming Manchester Test between India and England.

India vs England 4th Test Dream11 Predictions: India and England are set to lock horns again for the 4th Test match, scheduled to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. England are currently leading the 5-match series by 2-1 after defeating India in the previous game at iconic Lord's by 22 runs. The Shubman Gill-led side will look to level the series, but the task will not be a cakewalk as a couple of players in the squad have been ruled out of the series due to injury. However, it is a sigh of relief for the Indian fans that Rishabh Pant will be playing the upcoming match after recovering from a finger injury. If you love to play online fantasy games, it is highly recommended that you take a look at our Dream11 team for the Manchester Test, along with the pitch and weather report.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Pitch and Weather Report

The city of Manchester has been witnessing regular showers since last week, and it is expected to rain during the five days of the game as well. There is also a possibility of heavy rain on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, and the temperature might be around 15-19 degrees Celsius. The gameplay of the upcoming game is also expected to be delayed due to persistent showers.

Due to such weather conditions, moisture is expected to be present, and the overcast conditions might be useful for pacers.

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Head-to-Head record

Total Matches Played - 9

India Won - 0

England Won - 4

Draw - 5

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeepers - Rishabh Pant, Jamie Smith

Batters - Joe Root, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (C)

All-Rounders - Ravindra Jadeja, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes (VC)

Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Mohammed Siraj