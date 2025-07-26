IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 Highlights: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul take India to 174/2 at stumps; trail England by 137 runs

While England's batsmen flourished, Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah endured a challenging day, conceding over 100 runs in a Test innings for the first time in his illustrious career.

England solidified their dominant position on Day 4 of the ongoing Test against India at Old Trafford, piling on a formidable first-innings total before India mounted a resilient fightback led by half-centuries from Shubman Gill and KL Rahul.

Resuming their innings, England continued to bat with authority, extending their overnight score significantly. The highlight of their batting was a masterful 14th Test century from captain Ben Stokes, who displayed his characteristic aggressive yet composed style. In a remarkable individual feat, Stokes joined the exclusive club of all-rounders Sir Garry Sobers and Jacques Kallis, becoming only the third player in Test history to score over 7,000 runs and take 200 wickets.

While England's batsmen flourished, Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah endured a challenging day, conceding over 100 runs in a Test innings for the first time in his illustrious career. This unwanted record underscored India's struggles to contain the English batting lineup. England were eventually dismissed for a mammoth 669, establishing a commanding 311-run lead. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming four wickets.

Facing a daunting deficit, India's second innings began on a shaky note. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, both of whom had scored half-centuries in the first innings, fell cheaply to Chris Woakes, leaving India reeling.

However, a crucial partnership between Shubman Gill and KL Rahul stemmed the flow of wickets and provided India with a much-needed ray of hope. Both batsmen displayed immense character and skill, compiling well-deserved half-centuries. They batted through the majority of the day, frustrating the English bowlers and steadily chipping away at the lead.

At stumps on Day 4, India stood at 174/2, still trailing England by 137 runs. The unbeaten stand between Gill and Rahul has set up an intriguing final day, with India needing a monumental effort to save the Test, while England will be pushing hard for a series-clinching victory. The Old Trafford pitch, while offering some assistance, has largely remained good for batting, promising an exciting conclusion to this crucial encounter.

