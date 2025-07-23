IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Highlights: Rishabh Pant's historic milestone overshadowed by gruesome injury, India 264/4 at stumps

Sai Sudharsan took the place of Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur stepped in for the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Anshul Kamboj made his debut, taking over from the also-injured Akash Deep.

The first day of the big fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford was full of ups and downs. Rishabh Pant reached a milestone, but then got hurt and had to leave the game. India ended the day with a score of 264 for 4. Ravindra Jadeja (19)* and Shardul Thakur (19)* were still playing when bad light stopped play early.

England won the toss and chose to bowl first, something they've often done in this series, probably hoping to take advantage of the cloudy weather. India's team selection came as a surprise and marked a historic moment. For the first time in their 93-year history of Test cricket, they included five left-handed batters in their lineup: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar. Sai Sudharsan took the place of Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur stepped in for the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Anshul Kamboj made his debut, taking over from the also-injured Akash Deep.

England's bowlers got some early wickets. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a half-century, and KL Rahul both got out, and captain Shubman Gill didn't score many runs either, leaving India in a difficult position.

Rishabh Pant had a great moment. He hit a six off Brydon Carse and became the first visiting wicketkeeper-batter to score 1000 runs in England in Test cricket. It showed how well he can bat, even when conditions are tough.

But the good news didn't last long. Pant tried a risky reverse sweep and was hit hard on his right boot by a ball from Chris Woakes. He was clearly in pain, and there was swelling and some bleeding. Even though he survived an LBW review, he couldn't keep playing. He got medical attention on the field and was then taken off on a stretcher, which was worrying for the Indian team and their fans. He had scored 37 when he had to stop playing.

After Pant left and Sai Sudharsan was out for 61, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur played well together and helped India reach a decent score by the end of the day. India now has a lot to think about, especially how serious Pant's injury is and how it might affect the rest of this important Test.

Also read| Watch: Massive setback for India as Rishabh Pant stretchered off after nasty foot injury in IND vs ENG 4th Test