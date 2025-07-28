IND vs ENG 4th Test: Arshdeep Singh spotted dancing at Old Trafford cricket ground's stairs, watch viral video

Since being shared, the video has gone viral on the internet as till now it has gained more than 35000 views and numerous likes.

After a remarkable display of resilience to draw the Manchester Test against England on Day 5, Team India's star bowler Arshdeep Singh was captured in video, seemingly performing Bhangra as he headed towards the dressing room. The footage, shared by Arshdeep's IPL franchise, Punjab Kings, showed him dancing on the stairs.

In the now-viral video, Arshdeep Singdh can be seen dancing joyfully on the stairs while moving towards the dressing room. Sharing the video on Intagram, the official social media handle of Punjab Kings wrote, "Mood in Manchester!"

Since being shared, the video has gone viral on the internet as till now it has gained more than 35000 views and numerous likes.

Team India faced significant pressure in their second innings, trailing by 311 runs. Their situation worsened after England reduced them to 0-2 on day four. However, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul initiated a lengthy defensive effort with a 188-run partnership. Alongside Gill's 103 runs, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed unbeaten centuries, keeping England in the field for over 130 overs.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh has been included in the squad for the fifth and final Test at The Oval against England, following his recovery from a finger injury that sidelined him for the Manchester Test. However, Rishabh Pant will miss the match due to a foot injury sustained at Old Trafford on Day 1. Narayanan Jagadeesan has been added to the squad to replace Pant.

India's previous encounter at The Oval resulted in a significant victory for the team. The draw at Old Trafford is expected to bolster the visitors' confidence as they head into the final Test.