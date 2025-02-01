Rana's entry on the field gave India an extra bowling option, and the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer showcased his skills by taking key wickets.

Harshit Rana made his T20I debut for India in an unusual scenario, stepping in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube during the 4th match against England in Pune. Rana quickly made his mark by catching England's captain, Jos Buttler, in the 8th over. This dismissal created a tense moment as Buttler showed his frustration and had a discussion with the coaching staff in the England dugout.

Rana's entry on the field gave India an extra bowling option, and the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer showcased his skills by taking key wickets. He struck in the 12th over by getting rid of Liam Livingstone and again in the 16th over when he sent Jacob Bethell back to the pavilion for just 6 runs. Rana's strong performance continued as he claimed his third wicket by dismissing Jamie Overton for 19, finishing with impressive figures of 33/3.

The choice to swap an all-rounder for a pacer stirred up controversy online, with experts questioning the rationale behind the like-for-like substitution.

“How can an out & out bowler replace a batter who bowls part time !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” former England player Michael Vaughan posted on X.

Concussion rule

Rule 1.2.7.3 of the ICC playing conditions for concussion substitution states: “The ICC Match Referee should ordinarily approve a Concussion Replacement Request if the replacement is a like-for-like player whose inclusion will not excessively advantage his team for the remainder of the match.” Rule 1.2.7.7 states: “The decision of the ICC Match Referee in relation to any Concussion Replacement Request shall be final and neither team shall have any right of appeal.”

In July 2019, the International Cricket Council implemented a new rule allowing for like-for-like concussion substitutes in the event of a player being struck on the head. This ruling was approved for all formats of international cricket, including both men's and women's matches, as well as for first-class cricket globally. The regulation officially came into effect on August 1, 2019, marking a significant step towards prioritizing player safety and well-being in the sport.

Rana ended with impressive figures of 3/33 in four overs, playing a crucial role in India's 15-run victory in the match. This win ensured India's success in the five-match series, with one game left to play.

