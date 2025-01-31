India managed to pull themselves out of a tough spot several times in Pune and ended up defeating England by 15 runs.

India clinched a series victory against England with a narrow 15-run win in Pune, establishing an unassailable 3-1 lead. Harshit Rana's standout performance, where he took three wickets, was marred by controversy over his substitution for Shivam Dube as a concussion replacement. Despite a strong start from Ben Duckett and Phil Salt in England's chase of 182, India's spinners managed to turn the tide in their favor.

Duckett and Salt's aggressive batting allowed them to score 62 runs during the powerplay before Duckett was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi in the sixth over. Salt followed shortly after, falling to Axar Patel in the next over, while Bishnoi also took the vital wicket of Jos Buttler. This shift in momentum was crucial for India, enabling them to fight their way back into the match.

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube's determined partnership, which featured half-centuries, helped India recover from a challenging position of 79 for 5 to finish at 181 for 9 in their 20 overs. Pandya's explosive fifty off just 27 balls was a highlight, although he was eventually out for 53 off 30 balls, bowled by Jamie Overton. Their partnership ignited a remarkable comeback for India.

The match started poorly for India, as Saqib Mahmood took three wickets in his first over, dismissing Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav. Mahmood's triple-wicket maiden over set a strong tone for England early in the game.