IND vs ENG, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match live on TV and online?

India will look to stay alive in the T20I series as they take on England in the fourth match at the County Ground, Bristol. Here's everything you need to know about the IND vs ENG 4th T20I live streaming, TV telecast, match timing, and where to watch the clash live online in India.

The Indian team, captained by Shreyas Iyer, is eager to return to winning form as they face Harry Brook and his team in the fourth match of the five-game series at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday night. A significant selection challenge centers on Sanju Samson, who was omitted from the second and third T20Is in favor of the 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi has neither excelled nor faltered compared to the rest of the batting lineup thus far. With India down 0-2 in the series, head coach Gautam Gambhir has not dismissed the possibility of bringing Samson back into the fold.

In just four months, Samson's career has experienced a dramatic rise and fall, returning him to a starting point.

While it may be unjust to hold captain Shreyas Iyer accountable, as he seeks his first win since being unexpectedly appointed captain during his comeback series, a significant portion of the blame lies with the coaching staff led by Gambhir and the selection committee chaired by Ajit Agarkar.

It remains uncertain whether they can escape the embarrassment of another series loss. The tactical decisions made by the team management have also not been well received by the fans.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs England 4th T20I be played?

The 4th T20I between India and England will be played on Thursday, at 10 pm IST, at the County Ground in Bristol.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England 4th T20I?

The India vs England 4th T20I will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 4th T20I?

The India vs England 4th T20I will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar App and website.

Squads

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi

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