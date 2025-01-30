The series is currently in a good position as England has made a strong comeback, winning the 3rd T20I in Rajkot by 26 runs.

The upcoming match in the IND vs ENG T20I series at Pune promises to be a thrilling contest between India and England, their fourth meeting in the series.

Team India currently lies up 2-1 in the series and hopes to win in Pune to seal the deal. Meanwhile, England hopes to even the score at 2-2, making this match critical as it sets up an exciting final game in Mumbai.

Throughout the series, English batters have struggled, although their bowlers have performed admirably, particularly in the last match in Rajkot, where they made a remarkable recovery. The Indian squad will rely on their seasoned opener, Sanju Samson, to score big as he attempts to tackle the short-ball approach that has been effective against him.

Pitch report

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is gearing up to host its fifth T20I this Friday. In the last two T20Is held here, teams have scored over 200 runs and secured comfortable victories. The pitch favors seam bowlers, but spinners can also play a crucial role during the middle overs. Choosing to bat first is a solid strategy in this venue.

Live Streaming Details

The India vs England 4th T20I match is scheduled to take place on January 31 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The match is set to kick off at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss occurring at 6:30 PM IST.

For those unable to attend the match in person, the India vs England 4th T20I will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, fans can catch all the action through the live streaming available on Hotstar.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi / Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith / Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Also read| IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, dream11 team for India vs England 4th T20I in Pune