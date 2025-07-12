IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant's 74 ends in run-out drama as KL Rahul nears century at Lord's

After starting the day at 145/3, Pant and Rahul kept doing what they did well on Day 2. They slowly but surely closed the gap on England's first-innings score of 387.

On Day 3 of the India-England Third Test at Lord's, things got tough for India when Rishabh Pant, who looked really good, got run out for 74 right before lunch. It was bad timing because he and KL Rahul had built up a great 141-run partnership; plus, Rahul was close to hitting a century himself.

After starting the day at 145/3, Pant and Rahul kept doing what they did well on Day 2. They slowly but surely closed the gap on England's first-innings score of 387. Pant, even with a hurt finger that he had to leave the field to get checked out, played his usual aggressive game. He slammed eight 4s and a couple of 6s in his tough 74 off 112 balls. His batting really helped swing things back in India's favor.

But right when it looked like India was going to cruise into lunch, things fell apart. In the last over before the break, Pant pushed a ball from Shoaib Bashir toward cover and tried to steal a quick single. Even though KL Rahul (who was at 98*) seemed confident about it, Ben Stokes reacted fast, grabbed the ball, and threw a perfect strike at the non-striker's end, catching Pant just short of making it.

That partnership with Rahul had not just kept India from collapsing after a rough start, but it had also put them in a good spot to give England's score a run for its money. Rahul is still batting, but losing Pant for 74 like that definitely gives India a feeling they let a big chance slip away going into lunch.

