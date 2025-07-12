IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja scripts history, becomes first player in the world to achieve epic WTC double

Coming to the crease with India still needing significant runs to challenge England's first-innings total of 387, Jadeja displayed immense composure and tactical acumen.

India's crisis man, Ravindra Jadeja, once again showcased his immense value to Team India, striking a crucial fifty at Lord's that not only bailed his side out of early trouble but also propelled them towards a commanding position in the Third Test against England. This gritty knock marked Jadeja's third consecutive fifty in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, underscoring his growing batting prowess in challenging English conditions.

Coming to the crease with India still needing significant runs to challenge England's first-innings total of 387, Jadeja displayed immense composure and tactical acumen. He held one end firmly, stitching together vital partnerships, first steadying the ship alongside KL Rahul, and then crucially building resilience with Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar in the lower order. His timely fifty brought India tantalizingly close to England's score, setting the stage for a potential healthy lead.

Jadeja scripts WTC history

Beyond his immediate impact on the match, Jadeja's performance etched his name into the annals of World Test Championship (WTC) history. With this latest half-century, he now boasts 15 Test fifties in the WTC, a testament to his consistent contributions with the bat since the championship's inception. This achievement, combined with his formidable record of over 130 wickets (currently 134) and over 2000 runs in WTC matches, makes him the first player in the world to reach the unique milestone of 15 fifties, 130+ wickets, and 2000+ runs in the WTC. This remarkable statistical feat unequivocally proves his credentials as the premier all-rounder in the format.

While his wicket-taking exploits might not always be prolific away from home, Jadeja's overall impact, especially considering the crucial runs he scores and the pressure he builds with economical spells, along with his exceptional fielding, makes him an irreplaceable asset for the team.

India on top at Lord's

India's strong batting display has shifted the momentum of the Test. Starting Day 3 at 145/3, they had a brilliant first session, adding over 100 runs. While Rishabh Pant's ominous-looking innings was tragically cut short at 74 by a run-out on the last ball before lunch, and KL Rahul followed soon after completing a stunning century, Jadeja's resilience ensured India remained in control. At the time of writing, India found themselves just 35 runs away from England's total and appear well-placed to secure a significant first-innings lead on what has proven to be a flat pitch.

Also read| IND vs ENG: KL Rahul scripts history at Lord's, achieves massive feat no other Indian opener has ever managed