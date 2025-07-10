Watch: Mohammed Siraj fires cheeky 'Bazball' jibe at Joe Root as England digs in against India at Lord's

The concept of 'Bazball' appeared to be sidelined for Stokes's team, as England's cautious beginning was quickly overshadowed by two swift dismissals from all-rounder Nitish Reddy, who made his impact felt at a crucial time for the visiting side.

Lord's Cricket Ground, known for its calm setting, saw some classic Test match talk on Day 1 of the third Test between England and India. Mohammed Siraj, India's fast bowling leader and a lively character on the field, teased England's top batsman, Joe Root, urging him to play in the Bazball style.

This happened when India's fast bowlers were bowling very well after lunch. England lost some early wickets, so their usual aggressive batsmen, led by Root and Ollie Pope, played more cautiously, which was different from the Bazball approach encouraged by their coach, Brendon McCullum.

During this cautious period for England, when runs were hard to score, Siraj, after a tough over against Root, was heard on the stump microphone saying, Baz, Baz, Bazball. Now play Bazball! I want to see! He said it with a smile and a clear challenge. This quickly became a talking point and added some interest to the day's play.

Root stayed calm and mostly ignored Siraj, focusing on building his innings against the strong Indian bowling. But this exchange showed the tactical game being played. India's good bowling seemed to have stopped England from playing their usual aggressive style and Siraj noticed this change quickly.

Bazball has transformed Test cricket in England but Siraj's remark demonstrated how consistent pressure and astute bowling can counter even the most aggressive tactics. Fans enjoyed this bit of sports drama, which also demonstrated the mental games and intensity that are essential to Test matches between two elite nations.

