IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah creates history, breaks Kapil Dev's record to achieve THIS huge milestone

Bumrah has been exceptional in the current five-match series. He secured a five-wicket haul in the series opener at Headingley, although India faced a five-wicket loss.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made history by achieving the highest number of five-wicket hauls in away matches. Previously tied with the iconic Kapil Dev at 12, Bumrah set a new record at Lord’s by dismissing Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, and Jofra Archer. He now boasts 4 five-wicket hauls against both Australia and England, along with 3 against South Africa and 2 against the West Indies.

Bumrah has been exceptional in the current five-match series. He secured a five-wicket haul in the series opener at Headingley, although India faced a five-wicket loss. He was rested for the second Test at Edgbaston but returned to the playing XI at Lord’s, proving to be a formidable presence. Nitish Kumar Reddy struck early blows against England, and Bumrah subsequently took charge, causing significant disruption to the hosts with his bowling.

Bumrah now holds a significant record in the World Test Championship

He has overtaken Ravichandran Ashwin for the most five-wicket hauls for India in the World Test Championship. The former international cricketer has 11 five-wicket hauls, and Bumrah was level with him after an outstanding display in the first Test at Headingley. At Lord’s, the ace pacer surpassed Ashwin.

Meanwhile, India dismissed England for 387 runs in their first innings. They started the match positively by taking quick wickets but faltered in the middle stages. Mohammed Siraj, who did not take any wickets on Day 1, made a strong comeback the next day, claiming two wickets. However, India will likely feel disappointed with their overall performance.

Once again, the England tailenders applied pressure, with Brydon Carse scoring an impressive half-century. His partnership with Jamie Smith was the standout moment of the first session on Day 2.

Also read| Anjali Tendulkar's smile fuels 'Sara' speculation as Ravindra Jadeja teases Shubman Gill at London event