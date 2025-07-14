IND vs ENG 3rd Test Highlights: Team India suffer heartbreak at Lord's despite Ravindra Jadeja's stellar innings, England win by 22 runs

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Highlights: On Day 5 in the last Session, the Lord's Test concluded with England winning the game by 22 runs. Ravindra Jadeja tried his level best to save the game but it in the end it was an unlucky delivery that dismissed India's last wicket, Mohammed Siraj.

India vs England 3rd Test Highlights: The high-voltage match concluded on Day 5 after complete high drama and pure spirit of cricket from both sides. England beat India by 22 runs in the final Session of the last day of the Lord's Test. With this win, England is now leading the 5-match series 2-1.

Toss

England skipper Ben Stokes flipped the Toss coin and also won it. He decided to bat first against Team India.

England 1st Innings

Batting first in the Lord's Test, the English lost two early wickets in a single over by Nitish Kumar Reddy. Later, Ollie Pope and Joe Root built a good partnership. Despite losing just 4 wickets on Day 1, England posted just 251 runs on board batting throughout the day. Root completed another century at Lord's and the team put 387 runs on board in their first innings. Bumrah again took a fifer in an innings.

India 1st Innings

In reply, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal failed again to score big and departed at just 13. However, KL Rahul smashed yet another century, adding crucial runs on board. Apart from him, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's half-centuries helped Team India post the exact runs on board as England.

England 2nd Innings

In the 2nd innings, England failed to stand tall in front of Indian bowlers. England managed to score just 192 runs on board and gave India an easy target. For India, Washington Sundar took four wickets and crucial ones of Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

India 2nd Innings

Chasing a below-average total of 193, Indian batters came out to bat in the last Session of Day 4. However, before Stumps on the fourth day, India had lost four wickets with 135 runs remaining to chase. The game continued on Day 5 with KL Rahul and new batter Rishabh Pant at the crease. But the English team came with a mindset of clinching the game as early as possible. India lost Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Washington Sundar early, bringing the England team back in the game.

After these dismissals, India struggled to chase down the below-par target. However, Ravindra Jadeja with Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj tried their level best to stay in the game but it was an unlucky delivery by Shoaib Bashir, which became the final nail in the coffin. India lost the game by 22 runs in the end.