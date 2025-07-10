IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 Predictions: Best picks of fantasy Playing XI for Lord's game

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Dream11 Predictions: Ahead of the much-awaited Test match between India and England, take a look at the best picks for the fantasy Playing XI team for online games.

The Shubman Gill-led Team India, after levelling the 5-match Test series against England, is all set to take on the home side at the iconic Lord's, starting July 10. In the previous game at Edgbaston, India scripted history by clinching the game by 336 runs and registering their first win at the venue since their first match in the 1960s. The upcoming game is expected to be super exciting as both teams will be featuring their star bowlers at Lord's, Jasprit Bumrah for India and Jofra Archer for England. The match would also mark Jofra's return to the Test squad after a gap of four years. Ahead of the game, take a look at the best fantasy Playing XI for online games.

IND vs ENG: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lord's has some grass over it, which might help the speedsters in the first two days of the game. Due to this, batters might face some trouble as they would face some uneven bounce in the upcoming game, just like the previous match played at the venue, which was the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

IND vs ENG: Possible Playing XI

India - Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC/WK), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav.

England - Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, and Josh Tongue.

IND vs ENG: Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers - Rishabh Pant, Jamie Smith

Batters - Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Joe Root

All-Rounders - Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ben Stokes

Bowlers - Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Brydon Carse