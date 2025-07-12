Drama at Lord's! Shubman Gill unleashes on Zak Crawley, igniting sarcastic spat over England's delay tactics on day 3

Having only six and then five minutes left in the day, the opening batsman of England team, Zak Crawley had invited the wrath of the Indian camp.

On Day 3 of Third Test between India and England at Lord, the curtains were drawn with a sense of anticipation and breach in the field which set the temperature high, thereafter on the three days. What started as clear-cut time-wasting antics by the batters of the England team in its last gasp effort to turn around the score changed gears, as the action led not only to sarcastic cheers by the Indian team to stoke to the boil frustrations that had been building up.

Having only six and then five minutes left in the day, the opening batsman of England team, Zak Crawley had invited the wrath of the Indian camp. He was also obviously at his own pace making long steps away and back onto the crease, as Jasprit Bumrah bowled with the new ball, eager to get some wickets, and started his run-up. Indian captain Shubman Gill was evidently talking his displeasure and his body language depicted that he was not happy with the induction of deliberate slow overs.

It hit the boiling point when Bumrah bowled an angled, back-of-a-length ball that bounced up furiously and hit Crawley precipitously straight on the glove. English hitter swung back in pain and gestured brushing at the physio to wave to him. At this critical moment the Indian slippers, being terribly embarrassed by the previous gamesmanship, started sarcastically clapping when Crawley feigned injury.

According to some stories, Shubman Gill ran towards Crawley, made a gesture in the direction of the pavilion, apparently as a taunt to the batsman. Crawley snapped back and the two started a word war together, which soon attracted England compatriot Ben Duckett into the exchange standing firmly by his colleague. Although the players later restrained themselves, the seriousness of confrontation stood out clearly.

And the spectacular finishing act of the Day 3, which included a fiery repartee and an open display of frustration by India when it showed signs of slow play added an extra element of suspense to an already gripping match.

