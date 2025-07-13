IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Washington Sundar's four-fer dominates England, Brydon Carse's double strike leaves India at 58/4

England made a strong comeback in the third Test at Lord's, putting India under pressure. India was in control after bowling out England for 192 runs in the second innings, leaving them with a target of 193 runs to chase.

Day 4 of the 3rd Test between India and England at Lord's proved to be a dominant one for the visitors, who bundled out England for 192 in their second innings, setting themselves a target of 193 to win. The star of the day was undeniably spinner Washington Sundar, who snared a career-best 4/22, bamboozling the English batsmen on a deteriorating pitch. India now require 135 runs with six wickets in hand to clinch a historic victory and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Morning fury from Siraj and pace attack

Resuming on 2/0, England faced a fiery spell from India's pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj, particularly aggressive after the previous day's heated exchanges, struck twice in quick succession, removing Ben Duckett (12) and Ollie Pope (4). The inconsistent bounce and movement off the pitch made batting a challenge, and India capitalized on the early pressure. Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with the crucial wicket of Zak Crawley (22), while Akash Deep, despite an injury scare that saw him limp off later in the day, dismissed a dangerous Harry Brook (23) who had threatened to counter-attack. England went to lunch at 98/4, having lost their top order cheaply.

Sundar spins a web in the afternoon

The post-lunch session saw Washington Sundar come into his own. Building on the pressure created by the pacers, the off-spinner dismantled England's middle order. He first ended a crucial 67-run partnership between Joe Root (40) and captain Ben Stokes, cleaning up Root with a beauty that kept low. Sundar continued his impressive work, rattling the stumps of Jamie Smith (8), who had been in good form in the series. England found themselves reeling at 175/6 at tea, with India firmly in the driver's seat.

Rapid collapse seals England's fate

The final session was a mere formality as India's bowlers quickly mopped up the remaining English wickets. Sundar removed the defiant Ben Stokes (33) early, effectively ending England's hopes of setting a challenging total. Jasprit Bumrah then returned to claim two quick wickets, dismissing Brydon Carse (1) and Chris Woakes (10) with sharp deliveries. Sundar fittingly wrapped up the innings by castling Shoaib Bashir (2), completing his four-wicket haul.

With 193 runs required, India started their chase cautiously but lost Shubman Gill (16) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) before stumps, adding a touch of drama to what had been a dominant day. However, with 135 runs needed on Day 5 and the pitch still offering assistance to bowlers, the chase promises to be an intriguing affair. India will be keen to secure a memorable victory at the Home of Cricket.

