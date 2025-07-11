IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's historic fifer decimates England, KL Rahul's fifty guides India to 145/3 at Stumps

Jasprit Bumrah achieved his 15th five-wicket haul; however, England concluded the day in a strong position during the third Test at Lord's, London. Joe Root scored a century after starting the day on 99.

Day 2 of the England vs India Test at Lord's was a rollercoaster. Jasprit Bumrah was on fire but KL Rahul dug in for a fifty. England started the day hoping to pile on the runs from their Day 1 score, but India's main fast bowler had other thoughts.

England restarted at 251 for 4, with Joe Root close to a hundred. They wanted to dominate, but Bumrah, back in the team, was just too good. With the new ball, he was almost impossible to play. First, he clean bowled England captain Ben Stokes. Then, in the next over, he got Root (who'd just reached his 37th Test hundred) with a ball that smashed into the stumps. These two quick wickets changed everything. He then got rid of Chris Woakes. Bumrah wasn't done. Later, he finished things off by cleaning up Jofra Archer to get five wickets (5/74). It was Bumrah's 15th time taking five wickets in a Test, and his 13th outside of India. England ended up all out for 387.

Rahul saves the day

India's reply got off to a fast start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting a few fours right away. But Archer, back for England, got Jaiswal out early. Karun Nair came in to bat with KL Rahul, and they had to deal with some tough fast bowling.

Rahul, known for being calm, stood strong. He judged the ball well and hit the bad balls for runs. Even though he dropped a catch earlier in the day, he got down to work with the bat. Rahul played a great innings, reaching his 19th Test fifty off 97 balls. He held the innings tough as Shubman Gill got out to Chris Woakes.

At the end of Day 2, India were 145 for 3, still needing 242 runs to equal England. With Rahul looking good and Rishabh Pant showing some aggressive intent, India will be hoping to put on some big partnerships on Day 3 to get close to England's total. The Test is still very close. Day 3 should be a good one.

Also read| Why Virat Kohli won't attend India-England Lord's Test match despite living in London? Ex-RCB teammate reveals reason