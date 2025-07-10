IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Joe Root's gritty 99* anchors England to 251/4 on Lord's opening day

Joe Root scored an unbeaten 99 runs as England finished Day 1 of the third Test against India with a score of 251 for four. He and Ben Stokes, who scored 39, were batting when play ended.

Day one of the third Test between India and England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground provided a captivating blend of disciplined bowling, resilient batting, and an unfortunate injury scare. England, having won the toss and opted to bat first on a pitch that offered early assistance to the pacers, ended the day on 251/4, with Joe Root standing tall on 99 not out.

Early Indian Breakthroughs

The morning session saw India's bowlers, bolstered by the return of Jasprit Bumrah in place of Prasidh Krishna, make early inroads. It was, however, the impressive Nitish Kumar Reddy who provided the initial breakthroughs. In a dramatic over, Reddy accounted for both English openers, Zak Crawley (18) and Ben Duckett (23), stunning the home side and putting India in a strong position at lunch with England at 83/2. Shubman Gill's captaincy also drew praise for bringing in Reddy at the opportune moment.

Root and Pope Stabilise for England

Following the early jolts, the seasoned pair of Joe Root and Ollie Pope orchestrated a crucial partnership, navigating the challenging conditions with patience and skill. Their stand of 109 runs for the third wicket not only steadied England's innings but also swung the momentum back in their favour. Root looked in sublime touch, reaching his half-century and, in the process, becoming the first player in Test history to cross 3000 runs against India – a testament to his consistent performances against the subcontinental giants.

Injury Scare for Rishabh Pant

A significant concern for India emerged just after lunch when wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffered a finger injury while attempting to collect a wayward delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. Despite initially continuing, the discomfort forced him off the field, with substitute Dhruv Jurel taking over the keeping duties. The extent of Pant's injury remains unclear, and his fitness for batting will be a key storyline heading into Day 2.

Jadeja Strikes After Tea, Bumrah Removes Brook

India finally broke the stubborn partnership immediately after the tea break when Ravindra Jadeja, introduced into the attack, removed Ollie Pope (44) with his very first ball of the session. Pope edged one behind, and Dhruv Jurel completed a sharp catch, much to India's relief. Jasprit Bumrah then provided another crucial breakthrough, trapping Harry Brook (11) plumb in front, leaving England at 172/4.

As stumps approached, Ben Stokes joined Root, and the pair consolidated, ensuring no further wickets fell. Root, agonizingly, remained one run short of what would have been a well-deserved century, setting the stage for an intriguing start to Day 2 at the Home of Cricket.

