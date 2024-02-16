IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Duckett's century takes England to 207/2 at stumps on Day 2, trail by 238 runs

Ben Duckett played a magnificent innings, scoring 133 runs and leading England to a total of 207/2 at the end of Day 2. Despite trailing by 238 runs, England's fast scoring rate has put India on the defensive. Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin each took a wicket for India.

Earlier in the day, Ashwin and debutant Dhruv Jurel showed great determination, leading India's response with a solid partnership. Jasprit Bumrah also made a valuable contribution, helping India reach a total of 445 runs in their first innings.

However, India lost their overnight batsmen Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the first hour. Ashwin and Jurel then put on an impressive 76-run stand for the eighth wicket, with Jurel narrowly missing out on a fifty in his Test debut. Bumrah's quickfire 26 runs further boosted India's score by adding 30 runs for the last wicket.

In addition to their batting struggles, India also received a five-run penalty for a second offense of their batters running on the middle of the pitch. As a result, England begun their innings from a score of 5 for 0.

