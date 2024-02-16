Twitter
Headlines

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Duckett's century takes England to 207/2 at stumps on Day 2, trail by 238 runs

Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1990, now leads Rs 75256 crore govt company as...

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor reveals one valuable life lesson that Mukesh Ambani gave him, says 'my first goal is...'

Who was Alexei Navalny? Jailed Russian opposition leader and Putin critic who died in prison

Devara Part One: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer will release on this date, makers drop new poster

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Paytm Crisis: Big update by RBI on restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank; check details

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Duckett's century takes England to 207/2 at stumps on Day 2, trail by 238 runs

Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1990, now leads Rs 75256 crore govt company as...

IPL 2024: Players with most matches as captain in tournament's history

5 Bollywood actresses who are single mom

Indian batters to score century in both innings of Test match

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Devara Part One: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-starrer will release on this date, makers drop new poster

Not Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, but these superstars were first considered by Abbas Mustan for Race

After Aditya Narayan's manager defends him for hitting student during live concert, fan reacts: 'He threw my phone...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Duckett's century takes England to 207/2 at stumps on Day 2, trail by 238 runs

England's fast scoring rate has put India on the defensive. Siraj and Ashwin each took a wicket for India.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 05:33 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ben Duckett played a magnificent innings, scoring 133 runs and leading England to a total of 207/2 at the end of Day 2. Despite trailing by 238 runs, England's fast scoring rate has put India on the defensive. Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin each took a wicket for India.

Earlier in the day, Ashwin and debutant Dhruv Jurel showed great determination, leading India's response with a solid partnership. Jasprit Bumrah also made a valuable contribution, helping India reach a total of 445 runs in their first innings. 

However, India lost their overnight batsmen Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the first hour. Ashwin and Jurel then put on an impressive 76-run stand for the eighth wicket, with Jurel narrowly missing out on a fifty in his Test debut. Bumrah's quickfire 26 runs further boosted India's score by adding 30 runs for the last wicket.

In addition to their batting struggles, India also received a five-run penalty for a second offense of their batters running on the middle of the pitch. As a result, England begun their innings from a score of 5 for 0.

Also Read| ‘Inspirational parent...': Anand Mahindra's heartwarming gesture for Sarfaraz Khan’s father Naushad goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Desi woman's electrifying dance to 'Crazy Kiya Re' burns internet, watch

Meet man, son of Indian billionaire, who leads Rs 69958 crore company, he is...

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Know what will remain shut on nationwide protest by farmers

Rs 100 crore for Waqf properties, Rs 200 crore for Christian community: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unveils state budget

Watch: Farmers fly kites to counter drones dropping tear gas at Shambu border, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE