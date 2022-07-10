Headlines

4,6, and out: Watch Virat Kohli's explosive hits before getting dismissed

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli smacked a boundary, followed by a maximum straight down the park, however, he was dismissed for 11 runs on Sunday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli smacked a boundary, followed by a maximum straight down the park, however, he was dismissed for 11 runs on Sunday. It was an unusually explosive start from Kohli to his innings, who usually likes to take some time to set his innings up but that wasn't the case in the 3rd T20I. 

The 33-year-old hit a 4, followed by a 6, after which he was dismissed by David Willey as Kohli continued to attack but ended up giving away his wicket as he tried to find a boundary down the offside. 

Watch Virat Kohli's explosive start before getting dismissed for 11 runs: 

Chasing a huge 216-run target team India tried to take an aggressive approach with Kohli attacking the English bowlers straightaway without taking some time to settle in the middle.

He started looking for big shots and in his attempt to find a boundary down the offside, Kohli handed his catch to Jason Roy, which ended his brief stay on the pitch. 

Meanwhile talking about the match, England prevailed in the third T20I as they scored 215 runs in their respective 20 overs, and in reply, India failed to chase it down, even as Suryakumar Yadav notched his maiden T20I century. 

