IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: MS Dhoni in attendance for India vs England match, see pic

MS Dhoni seen in the stands ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd T20I

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was spotted in the stands for India vs England's third T20I in Nottingham. Even though the Men in Blue have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, Rohit Sharma's side will be looking to inflict a clean sweep over the home team.

Earlier, Dhoni had met Indian players after the 2nd T20I as well, on Saturday, as BCCI shared pictures of the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman was seen giving his words of wisdom to Indian players.

Furthermore, the 41-year-old has travelled to Nottingham with his friends to watch the final game of the T20I series between India and England.

MS Dhoni is in Nottingham for the 3rd T20 between India vs England. pic.twitter.com/bVnrEPjTLp July 10, 2022

