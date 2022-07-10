IND vs ENG 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England in Nottingham

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

India vs England 3rd T20I

India faces England in their third T20I on Sunday, at Trent Bridge in Nottinghamshire. Having already sealed a series-clinching win in the second T20I, the visitors will be aiming for a clean sweep. The Indian bowlers dominated as they defeated England by 49 runs in the second T20I at Edgbaston.

Rohit has won 14 T20Is in a row as captain, which is a world record and if he wins the third T20I, then he would equal Ricky Ponting's record of winning most matches across formats consecutively. The focus in the third T20I would be on Virat Kohli as he scored just 1 run in the second game before being dismissed by debutant Richard Gleeson.

When and what time will India vs England 3rd T20I match start?

India vs England 3rd T20I match will be played on July 10 (Saunday) at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs England 3rd T20I match take place?

India vs England 2nd T20I match will be held at Nottingham.

Which channel will telecast India vs England 3rd T20I match in India?

India vs England 2nd T20I match will be aired on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 3rd T20I match in India?

Watch the LIVE coverage of England vs India – 2nd T20I on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 9th July 2022 at 7:00 pm IST.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Richard Gleeson