IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: England reveal Playing XI for Trent Bridge clash against India

England announced its Playing XI for the upcoming T20I match against India, which will be played at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, July 7.

Ahead of the third T20I clash against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) unveiled the Playing XI for the game, scheduled to be played at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, July 7. England are currently leading the 5-match T20I series by 1-0 as the first match was washed out due to rain. Interestingly, English openers Jos Buttler and Phil Salt were both dismissed for a duck in the second T20I at Old Trafford and have been given another chance to prove their mettle.

England's Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs India

Harry Brook (C)

Jos Buttler (WK)

Phil Salt

Jacob Bethell

Tom Banton

Sam Curran

Will Jacks

Liam Dawson

Jofra Archer

Adil Rashid

Josh Tongue

What happened in 2nd T20I in Manchester?

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and elected to bat first against the home side. Batting first, the Men in Blue posted 190/7 on the board, after a head start from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who scored 43 and 49 runs respectively.

Later, skipper Iyer and Tilak Varma somehow took the scoreboard to a decent total in 20 overs, and India added 190 runs on the board.

Chasing 191, England suffered two major blows as both their openers got dismissed in the first over by Arshdeep Singh, giving a perfect start to India. However, skipper Brook, Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton made Indian bowlers struggle in the middle and built much-needed partnerships. Bethell's 76 off just 46 balls took England to the finish line within the 19th over as the home side won the match with six balls to spare. With this win, England also took a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series.