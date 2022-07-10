IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs England match in Nottingham

India vs England 3rd T20I Dream11

India defeated England by 49 runs in the 2nd T20I to clinch the three-match series 2-0 and will be looking forward to doing a whitewash by winning the 3rd T20I match which will be played tonight at Nottingham.

In the 2nd T20I match of this series, Ravindra Jadeja ensured that India had a decent total on the board with an unbeaten 46, following up his century in the Test match last week at the same venue. Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued to make the new ball talk as he helped India get crucial wickets of Jason Roy and Jos Buttler early in the piece, which was enough to ensure that England never recovered from that.

Buttler hasn't had a great start as the full-time white-ball captain of England and he would be wanting to have a win desperately going into the ODIs.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs England – 3rd T20I in Nottingham

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs England

India vs England My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C)

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya (VC)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India vs England My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Rishabh Pant, Jason Roy, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan

India vs England Match Details

