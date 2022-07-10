IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Deepak Hooda snubbed again despite 4 changes, India to bowl first

Team India made 4 changes to playing XI but no place for Deepak Hooda

Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series vs England, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma decided to test his bench strength as he made four changes to the playing XI which started on Saturday. In less than 24 hours, India and England face off again in the third T20I in Nottingham.

Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shreyas Iyer and Umran Malik have been given a run-in, while Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya were rested.

England skipper Jos Buttler has also made two changes to his side.

Reece Topley and Phil Salt have been included in the side which lost by 49 runs on Saturday. Interestingly, India had made four changes in the second T20I as well, but after what was a full-strength Indian side, Rohit has decided to go with some fresh faces.

It will be a test for young bowlers such as Uman Malik, Avesh Khan, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Here's how India and England are lining up for the third T20I:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson