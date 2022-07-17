IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mohammed Siraj replaces Jasprit Bumrah

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss during the 3rd ODI

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. He's made one change for the series decider with Mohammed Siraj coming in to replace Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, England captain Jos Buttler has gone with an unchanged side.

Here's how India and England are lining up for the 3rd ODI:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

More to follow...