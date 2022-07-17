Search icon
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya seal memorable 2-1 series over England

Rishabh Pant's maiden ODI century and all-round display from Hardik Pandya enabled India to register a memorable 2-1 series win over England.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 125-run knock, and he stitched together a 133-run stand along with Hardik Pandya who recorded 71 off 55 balls, and also picked up a four-wicket haul to help Team India beat England in Manchester.

The Men in Blue registered a memorable 2-1 series victory on Sunday at Old Trafford after winning the third ODI by 5 wickets with 47 balls left. 

All-rounder Hardik Pandya (4/24) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's (3/60) superb bowling efforts helped India bowl out England for 259 in 45.5 overs.

Skipper Jos Buttler played a vital knock (60 off 80) for England, who were invited to bat first by India captain Rohit Sharma. Apart from Buttler, Jason Roy (41), Moeen Ali (34), and Craig Overton (32) were the other main contributors with the bat for the hosts.

Besides Pandya and Chahal, Mohammed Siraj (2/66), and Ravindra Jadeja (1/21) were the other wicket-takers for India.

Chasing a challenging total, India were in deep, deep trouble at 72-4 in 16.2 overs after losing the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (1), Rohit Sharma (17), Virat Kohli (17), Suryakumar Yadav (16).

But Hardik and Pant batted sensibly, found regular boundaries and stitched a match-winning stand of 133 runs. Pandya (71 off 55) got out in the 36th over of the innings when India needed 55 runs.

However, Pant became even more aggressive and went on to hit his first ODI century. He remained not out (125 off 113) and along with Ravindra Jadeja (7 not out off 15) helped India to a thumping five-wicket victory in 42.1 overs.

With inputs from IANS

